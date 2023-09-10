Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Set For AEW WrestleDream, Danielson Says He’s In Last Year of His Career

On tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson had two big announcements during his segment. He announced that this would be the final year of his in-ring career, then said he planned to call his shots until then. His first shot was to challenge Zack Sabre Jr. to a match at AEW WrestleDream on October 1 in Seattle. Later in the show, the match was made official.

After the challenge, Danieson was interrupted by Ricky Starks. Just as Danielson was about to offer Starks a spot in the Blackpool Combat Club, he was attacked by Big Bill. Jon Moxley ran out for the save but Starks and Bill laid them both out.

