Bryan Danielson Wants a Best 2 Out of 3 Falls Match With Zack Sabre Jr.
– As noted, Bryan Danielson came up short earlier today at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka. After going 1-1 in their last two matches, Danielson now wants to face Sabre one last time on neutral ground in a Best 2 Out of 3 Falls Match.
Danielson stated, “I think if I’m going to give myself the benefit of the doubt, I think I want one more. I beat him in AEW. He beat me in New Japan. I say we do 2 out of 3 falls somewhere on neutral ground, and I’ll leave it at that. Let’s find a promoter, any promoter in the world who wants to do a two out of three falls match with me and Zack Sabre Jr., we’ll find a way to get it done. Thank you guys, and god bless New Japan! I love this place!”
It remains to be seen when and where this proposed rubber match might take place. You can check out a video of Bryan Danielson and Sabre’s post-match comments below:
