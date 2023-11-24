Note on Why Bryan Danielson Wasn’t Booked For AEW Collision

As previously reported, only 4 of the 6 wrestlers in the ‘Blue League’ of the AEW Continental Classic will have matches on Collision. Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Daniel Garcia were both announced. However, Andrade el Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson, the logical third match from the block, was not.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that as of last week, Danielson was still waiting on clearance to fly, so that’s why he wasn’t booked. The match will likely happen on the December 2 episode of Collision.