Bryan Danielson Wasn’t Sure He Could Do What Was Asked of Him In His Last Match

In an interview with Sun Sport (via Fightful), Bryan Danielson spoke about the plans for his last match at AEW WrestleDream last year and said he wasn’t sure he could do what was asked of him. He noted that his neck pain was severe at the time. His last match was against Jon Moxley, where Mox won the AEW World championship.

Danielson said: “I would think the last match that I had, which was in AEW against Jon Moxley in Tacoma, Washington, which is the building that I saw my first ever wrestling match. The main event was the Ultimate Warrior versus Rick Rude. I was ready to be done, I mean, at that point, my neck had been really bad for six plus months and causing me a tremendous amount of pain. I wasn’t sure that I could do what I was kind of being asked to do. My mom was in the front row. We knew it was going to be my last match and as I’m getting choked unconscious, I see my mom in the front row and then just mouth to her that I love you. This whole career that I’ve had wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family, and then the fact that my mom got to be there for that is really, really cool. It wasn’t just my mom. My high school friends were there. It was just a really, really cool, special thing, just the emotion of knowing, ‘okay, this is the end of this chapter of my life.’ and I’m not sad about it. Happy that I got to experience this whole thing, and almost kind of relieved that it’s over, because I was in so much pain.“