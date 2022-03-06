Bryan Danielson Weighs In On Tony Khan Buying ROH

Bryan Danielson recently shared his thoughts on the big news from last week that Tony Khan bought ROH. Danielson was a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, and you can see a couple of highlights from that part of the discussion below (per Fightful:

On Tony Khan buying ROH: “Tony had actually brought up that it was a possibility to me a couple of weeks ago. He didn’t know if it was going to happen or not. I was like, ‘that’s really exciting, but it’s also interesting.’ Part of me wonders about there being too much wrestling on TV already and what is it going to look like? Is it just going to be for the tape library? I don’t have any indication if, say, he starts running Ring of Honor, what does that look like?”

On how AEW uses ROH going forward: I was trying to come up with ideas, as far as, what can we do with Ring of Honor that would enhance AEW rather than detract from it or add another hour of TV or whatever. I came up with some ideas, but nothing solid. Tony is a really good thinker about professional wrestling and interesting thinker in general who can manage to juggle so many things in his mind at once. I’ll be interested to see how it turns out to be.”