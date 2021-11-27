Bryan Danielson Says It Was ‘Weird’ Being in WrestleMania 37 Match

Bryan Danielson recently weighed in on his participation in the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37 and why it was “weird” for him. Danielson appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being put into that match: “The WrestleMania moment was just weird, just weird. I really honestly didn’t feel like I should be in that triple threat match with Roman [Reigns] and Edge. I thought the story was strong enough on its own for it to be just them. I didn’t know for sure what I was going to do contract-wise, but I knew I was going to be taking some time off.

“When my contract expired, it was the last day of April. I was like, ‘Okay, even If I come back I should do something where I wrestle somebody else and kind of put them over at WrestleMania.’ I thought Jey Uso would’ve been a great choice for that but you know somebody else in that vein. So that was my thinking going out. When I walked out for the match at WrestleMania, it felt so empty. Fans were cheering and all that kind of stuff.”

On feeling empty during the bout: “I feel everything when I wrestle. What I remember most about that match is just feeling empty and thinking, ‘Oh man,’ I legitimately felt like am I gonna die. Is this a premonition that I’m gonna die? And I wasn’t even freaked out by it and maybe that’s what made me think it was even more true. Oh, maybe you get this peaceful calm right before you pass away.“