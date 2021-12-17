Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Won’t Name His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling

Bryan Danielson refuses to list off who would be on his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling stars, and he recently explained why. The AEW star said during his interview with the Dallas Morning News that he won’t do it because it’s simply not possible to give a proper list.

“That’s impossible,” Danielson said. “The problem with any of this is wresting is so subjective. And, from my own experience, if you were to say who do I want to watch the most today? I would say [any wrestler], and you would be like, ‘Who?’ [laughs] And that would change tomorrow depending on my mood or whatever it is. … So, I’m going to decline that answer, for posterity. ”

Danielson faced Hangman Page on this week’s AEW Dynamite and battled to a 60-minute time limit draw.