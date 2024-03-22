Bryan Danielson Says Will Ospreay Is The Evolution Of Wrestling

Bryan Danielson believes that Will Ospreay is the future of wrestling and is excited for their match. Danielson will battle Ospreay at AEW Dynasty and spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:

On being open to other perspectives on wrestling: “I’m not married to the idea that my take on professional wrestling is the best. I’m really interested in what the younger generation thinks about professional wrestling and what inspires them. Will Ospreay is the evolution of professional wrestling.”

On being excited for the match: “If Will Ospreay wanted to do a Bryan Danielson match, he could. If I wanted to do what Will Ospreay does in a match, I couldn’t. I don’t think there is anybody else in the world who can. That makes me super excited for this match.”

On Ospreay’s unique wrestling talents: “There’s a great Arthur Brooks book, From Strength to Strength, and it talks about finding success. In physics, most people have their standout work before they turn 40. A lot of that is complete original thinking, and your brain changes as you get older. Yet, historians, they tend to peak in their 60s and 70s. So when you say that Ospreay couldn’t do a Bryan Danielson match, he can do every move I do. As I get older, what I’ve found is the story of telling a match, that’s where I’ve gotten better. That’s not something Ospreay can do now. It’s not something I could do when I was 30 years old. When I was 30 years old, I also couldn’t do that Will Ospreay can do now.”