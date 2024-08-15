Bryan Danielson On William Regal’s Impact As a Mentor, Moving Into Mentor Status Himself

Bryan Danielson’s in-ring career is coming to an end, and he recently reflected on becoming a mentor and how William Regal helped him in that capacity. Danielson spoke about the matter on the Nikki & Brie Show, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On moving on from the ring: “Wrestling used to be one of my strengths, and I’m still really good at wrestling, except now my body is telling me — my body gets hurt all the time. So it’s telling me ‘this is no longer something you can consistently do on a week-to-week basis. But what you can do, and where you can be helpful is in the creative process. You can be a helpful mentor.'”

On William Regal being his mentor: “I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am today without William Regal being my mentor. He has been just such a blessing, to not only my career, but my life. He helped me deal with my dad’s alcoholism.”