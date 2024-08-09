wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson On His Work With AEW Creative, If It Will Continue After Retirement
Bryan Danielson recently discussed his involvement with AEW’s creative team and the potential to continue doing that once he retires from the ring. Danielson spoke with Gorilla Position for a new interview and weighed in on the topic; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On his work with the creative department: “How it looks now is I help with creative a little bit. What that usually looks like is it’s not necessarily a formal creative meeting or anything like that. Tony will call me and run some ideas past me or he’ll say like ‘Hey, I was thinking of this. Do you have any ideas for this or something like that?’ But that’s haphazard. It could happen three times in a week. It could not happen at all for three weeks.”
On his behind the scenes work possibly continuing after retirement: “I don’t really know what that part of [my AEW work] will look like. I think it’s just going to kind of have to evolve naturally and with whatever my comfort level is and their comfort level is. Honestly I don’t want to travel very much so that’s another piece of the wrestling puzzle as far as physically.”