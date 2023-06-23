Bryan Danielson Reportedly Working ‘Banged Up’

Bryan Danielson has been working while banged up, according to a new report. Danielson has had a limited in-ring schedule thus far this year, and Fightful Select reports that Danielson been working hurt as of late.

According to the report, there were some spots that were limited in Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing due to his being banged up. That was Danielson’s first match since he competed in an Iron Man match for the World Title against MJF at AEW Revolution in March.

Danielson has been utilized working commentary for the Blackpool Combat Club’s matches, and has also been involved in creative in for AEW Collision thus far. He is set to face Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.