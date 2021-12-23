wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson’s World Title Rematch Set For January 5th AEW Dynamite
Bryan Danielson will get his rematch with Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship on Dynamite’s first episode on TBS. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Danielson will get his rematch with Page on the January 5th episode of Dynamite.
The two went to a 60-minute time limit draw in their first meeting, which took place on the Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite last week. The rematch will feature judges in case the match goes to a time limit, a stipulation proposed by Danielson and agreed to by Page.
WE GET THE REMATCH ON JANUARY 5TH ON @TBSNetwork. WE REPEAT: THE @theAdamPage vs. @bryandanielson CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH ON OUR #AEWDynamite DEBUT ON @TBSNetwork 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OjESfWTDY2
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 23, 2021
