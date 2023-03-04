Bryan Danielson Names WrestleMania 35 Match As His Favorite Bout

Bryan Danielson lost the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, and he says it was his favorite match. During his interview with The Ringer, Danielson talked about his match with Kingston at the PPV and explained why it is his favorite of all-time.

“To me, the whole thing was magic,” Danielson said. “And you look at the live events, like the number of shows that he did for WWE, the amount of TV time that he filled in every time, going out there and always having a positive attitude and all that kind of stuff. What a great human being, you know what I mean? Like I said, it was my favorite match.”

He continued, “I think the whole thing was my favorite part of my WWE career. And conversely, the most demoralized I ever was was seeing him lose it to Brock Lesnar the way that he did.”

The match saw Kingston ride into WrestleMania on a groundswell of support as “KofiMania” and had to face a number of challenges from Vince McMahon in an attempt to keep him from getting the title shot. Kingston held the WWE Championship for 180 days before he was squashed by Lesnar on the 20th anniversary episode of Smackdown on October 4th, 2019.