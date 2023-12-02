– During a recent appearance on The Maggie and Perloff Show, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed his recovery from his broken orbital bone and competing in the Continental Classic tournament. During his recovery, he’s been wearing an eye patch recently, and he was asked if he will have to wrestle with the eye patch or a face mask during the tournament. Danielson stated the following (via Fightful):

“I’m going to have to talk to the doctors. The benefit of wearing the eye patch is that, the bones are completely healed, but the benefit of wearing the eye patch is that, I still have a little bit of double division. If I take the eye patch off, I tend to get a little bit dizzy because of the motion of the eye. The eye patch stops me from getting dizzy. They may want me to wear a protective mask. We’ll see. It may end up being face mask with eye patch on top of the face mask.”

Danielson returns to action tonight on AEW Collision. He’s facing Eddie Kingston in his first matchup. The show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST.