Bryan Danielson On What the Wrestling Industry Could Do To Help Tackle Climate Change

Bryan Danielson is known for being an environmentalist, and the AEW star recently touched on things he thinks the industry could to do help with climate change. Danielson appeared on Hey! (EW) with RJ City and during the video, he talked about what he’d like to see the wrestling business do to become more environment-healthy.

“Stop flying everybody,” Danielson said (per Wrestling Inc). “More local wrestling promotions that are catered to local areas, like in the territories. But realistically, we have so many things to solve with climate change. One, population, too many people. Two … the richer areas of the world, need to minimize the way that they live. So we need to consume way less, including us.”

Danielson of course played a heel character in WWE playing an extreme version of his own enviromentalist views, including the famous “Eco-Friendly” WWE Championship when he held the title.