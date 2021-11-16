Bryan Danielson On Thought Process Behind Leaving WWE For AEW, Brie Bella’s Role In His Decision

In a recent interview on The Bellas Podcast, Bryan Danielson discussed the thought process behind leaving WWE for AEW, Brie Bella’s role in his decision, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bryan Danielson on the thought process behind leaving WWE for AEW and Brie Bella’s role in his decision: “I will tell you that Brie was all of those things. She was very good about not pressuring me either way because it would be very easy to say, ‘Hey, it would be a lot easier for my career if you just stayed where you’re at.’ But I will say this, I want to put her over and say yes, she was great about that. But she’s also very impatient with me because I’m a slow decision-maker. So, I’d be like ‘well, I think this.’ And then what really blew her mind, that was just really hard on her, when it was towards the end I was like, ‘You know, I don’t even know if I want to go back to wrestling.’ I didn’t want to be done wrestling. It would be like I wouldn’t sign anywhere and wrestle if I wanted to, when I wanted to. But also it would be until Buddy kind of goes to pre-school, the way Birdie is now. That was one of the things I wanted is the summer off before Birdie goes to pre-school so I could be with her every day because I’ve never gotten to be with her every day. I love being a dad. So, it’s just that thing. But then it’s weird because there’s a little bit of a wrestling war right now, so there’s never been a better time to be a free agent since I’ve been a wrestler. Since the late ’90s since there was WCW and WWE kind of going to war. There’s never been a better time from a financial perspective to be a wrestler. I can only imagine Brie’s frustration where I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll just turn down all the money and I’ll just be a dad. I’ll just be your pool boy, and we don’t have a pool.’”

On why he enjoys the physical nature of wrestling: “Part of me, because you know me, I’m not competitive at all. Not competitive at all. But there’s something about the physical nature of wrestling that just makes me feel alive. The chops, a lot of people hate getting chopped because it does hurt. For whatever reason, I don’t hate it. It makes me feel things. It’s not even a rush, it’s just like a sensory experience. I can close my eyes right now, think of the thing, and I can experience the vibration of the crowd’s reaction.”

