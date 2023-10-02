wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Outlasts Zack Sabre Jr. At AEW WrestleDream
Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. went to war at AEW WrestleDream, with Danielson picking up the win in the end. The Blackpool Combat Club member defeated Sabre in a back-and-forth battle of technicians at Sunday’s PPV, hitting a pair of Busiaku knees to get the pinfall.
You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.
This DREAM MATCH is next as the #NJPW World TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. makes his way to the ring!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@bryandanielson | @zacksabrejr pic.twitter.com/XfweOCc4P6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Who really IS the best Technical Wrestler in the world today?
We find out right now in this DREAM MATCH as Bryan Danielson soaks up this homecoming welcome.
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@bryandanielson | @zacksabrejr pic.twitter.com/JvBuu1wz8L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
A wrestling clinic on display between Danielson & Sabre Jr.
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@bryandanielson | @zacksabrejr pic.twitter.com/PH1kjcAO6x
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Both are scrambling for the advantage in this Dream Match!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@bryandanielson | @zacksabrejr pic.twitter.com/0fTE2KrnGW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Zack Sabre Jr. wants to take a Bryan Danielson souvenir home!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@bryandanielson | @zacksabrejr pic.twitter.com/l2OazwDdgA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Bryan Danielson with a top rope attack transitioned into a series of submissions!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@bryandanielson | @zacksabrejr pic.twitter.com/cCEf8veI7N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Will Zack Sabre Jr. make Bryan Danielson tap tonight?!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@bryandanielson | @zacksabrejr pic.twitter.com/G4AZAkChGG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
