Bryan Danielson Outlasts Zack Sabre Jr. At AEW WrestleDream

Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. went to war at AEW WrestleDream, with Danielson picking up the win in the end. The Blackpool Combat Club member defeated Sabre in a back-and-forth battle of technicians at Sunday’s PPV, hitting a pair of Busiaku knees to get the pinfall.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.