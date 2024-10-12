– Undisputed’s Justin Barrasso spoke to AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson ahead of tonight’s WrestleDream event. Below are some highlights:

Bryan Danielson on what’s next after WrestleDream: “The reality is, no matter what happens at WrestleDream, I don’t have much time left. October 4, 1999 was my first-ever wrestling match. In relation to those 25 years, I have a reality short amount of time left. And any match can be your last at any given time. When I was forced to retire due to concussions, I didn’t think my last match was going to be tagging with John Cena against Claudio and TJ Wilson. That ended up being my last match for three years. So any match can be your last match. And whether this is my last match as a full-time wrestler or not, I know that time is coming soon.”

On if he’s healthy enough to compete tonight: “Is our trainer worried about it? To an extent, yes. Am I worried about it? To an extent, yes. Is my wife concerned about it? Very much so. But there’s been times in my career I’ve been more concerned. My overall health for the long-term is the biggest thing. Right now, everything is fixable. In the short term, it’s all about whether I can perform at the level I want to perform at. I know I can. I’m exactly where I want to be, fighting someone I want to fight–I know the answer is yes.”

Bryan Danielson defends his AEW World Championship against former champion Jon Moxley later tonight at AEW WrestleDream. The event will be held at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.