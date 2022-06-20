Bryan Danielson’s Return Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson is set to make his return to AEW TV on this week’s episode of Dynamite. The AEW star has been out of action since AEW Double or Nothing, and Tony Khan announced on Twitter today that Danielson will make his return this Wednesday to address both AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and AEW Blood & Guts.

Danielson was called out by Zack Sabre Jr. after NJPW Dominion earlier this month for Forbidden Door. Khan wrote:

“American Dragon @bryandanielson will appear Live this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork to address this Sunday’s #ForbiddenDoor ppv + next week’s #BloodAndGuts Dynamite. Thank you to everyone who supports @AEWonTV! See you [email protected] 8pm ET/7pm CT for Dynamite”