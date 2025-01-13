Bryan Keith Reflects On the Evolution Of His Character In AEW

Bryan Keith recently shared his thoughts on how his character has evolved in AEW. Keith was known as the Bounty Hunter when he arrived in the company, but became known as the “Bad Apple” when he joined forces with Chris Jericho and the Learning Tree. Keith spoke with 93.7 the Beat and talked about the change, noting that he’s still the same character he used to be, just one that’s showing a different side.

“The thing is, it’s like an evolution,” Keith said (per Fightful). “Also, if we’re talking about a guy like Mankind, Mankind is like four different characters in one. They’re all the same guy. I feel like all of the great wrestlers of the past, everybody has different versions of themselves, depending on what they’re rocking with, who they’re rocking with in their careers.”

He continued, “I’m still a bounty hunter with my mentality. I’m still that guy. But for right now, I’m under the Learning Tree, and on that Learning Tree, I’m the Bad Apple. The Bad Apple is the Bounty Hunter. The Bounty Hunter is the Bad Apple. We all the same. I still feel the same. I just get to openly hate motherf**kers now. [laughs]”

Keith is set to be part of the 12-Man tag team match for this week’s AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage as The Learning Tree and Death Riders take on Cope, FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs, and The Outrunners.