Bryan Keith Weighs In On His ‘Family Member’-Like Relationship With Booker T

Bryan Keith was trained by Booker T, and Keith discussed his relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer in a new interview. Keith appeared on AEW Unrestricted and talked about being trained by Booker and how he’s gone beyond being a mentor to him. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his relationship with Booker: “Even now, he’s definitely a mentor to me, but he’s more of like a family member at this point. He’s been there at all points of my career, even now with the signing and everything. He’s been super supportive and he’s super knowledgeable with everything, it’s crazy.”

On Booker helping shape him into the wrestler he is now: “Definitely, he’s always been super supportive and he’s always been there for me to ask questions or just learn stuff from. Literally, the guy I am today, the wrestler I am today is because of the good lord upstairs and Booker T. God has graced me with opportunity, and Booker T has given me knowledge.”