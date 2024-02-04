wrestling / News

Bryan Keith Officially Signs With AEW, Announcement Made On Collision

February 3, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bryan Keith AEW Image Credit: AEW

After weeks of appearances, ‘The Bounty Hunter’ Bryan Keith is All Elite has he’s officially signed with AEW. Keith lost a match to Eddie Kingston on tonight’s episode of Collision, but after the match, Tony Schiavone got in the ring. That’s when he announced that Keith is now an official part of the AEW roster.

