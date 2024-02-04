Bryan Keith Officially Signs With AEW, Announcement Made On Collision

After weeks of appearances, ‘The Bounty Hunter’ Bryan Keith is All Elite has he’s officially signed with AEW. Keith lost a match to Eddie Kingston on tonight’s episode of Collision, but after the match, Tony Schiavone got in the ring. That’s when he announced that Keith is now an official part of the AEW roster.

Kicking off the night sees a PROVING GROUND MATCH for the #AEW Continental Crown as the champion Eddie Kingston makes his way to the ring! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#EddieKingston | @bountykeith pic.twitter.com/22n6Wr20bA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024

Welcome to the team.

'The Bounty Hunter' Bryan Keith is ALL ELITE! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bountykeith pic.twitter.com/YZbtCCXVhL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024