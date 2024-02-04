wrestling / News
Bryan Keith Officially Signs With AEW, Announcement Made On Collision
After weeks of appearances, ‘The Bounty Hunter’ Bryan Keith is All Elite has he’s officially signed with AEW. Keith lost a match to Eddie Kingston on tonight’s episode of Collision, but after the match, Tony Schiavone got in the ring. That’s when he announced that Keith is now an official part of the AEW roster.
Kicking off the night sees a PROVING GROUND MATCH for the #AEW Continental Crown as the champion Eddie Kingston makes his way to the ring!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#EddieKingston | @bountykeith pic.twitter.com/22n6Wr20bA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024
Toe-to-toe in the middle of the ring!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#EddieKingston | @bountykeith pic.twitter.com/WfdkSuRGt9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024
Bryan Keith stays one step ahead of Kingston!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#EddieKingston | @bountykeith pic.twitter.com/n0Vb1hSQhr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024
CLOSE 2 count!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#EddieKingston | @bountykeith pic.twitter.com/pLrSvNUCOW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024
WHAT.A.MATCH!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#EddieKingston | @bountykeith pic.twitter.com/lMjKDTdqiK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024
Welcome to the team.
'The Bounty Hunter' Bryan Keith is ALL ELITE!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bountykeith pic.twitter.com/YZbtCCXVhL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024
He fought an amazing battle tonight on #AEWCollision, and now it's official:@bountykeith is All Elite! Congratulations BK! pic.twitter.com/MrmespFNKo
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 4, 2024
