– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, The Bounty Hunter Bryan Keith discussed his match with Eddie Kingston last month on AEW Collision. After the match, it was announced that Keith was signed to an AEW contract. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bryan Keith on facing Eddie Kingston: “It was a dream come true man. I’ve been wanting to wrestle Eddie Kingston for forever, I was supposed to wrestle him like three other times, three other matches — they got canceled or just didn’t happen, so the anticipation for me wrestling him was super high. Like I said, I’m coming off a tour with DDT in Japan, another place that I’ve dreamed of going for my whole life. I knew it was going to be a great time in Japan, but it exceeded every expectation. I experienced everything, I even experienced an Earthquake for the first time, that was wild. But yeah, just leading up to me having a match with Hangman, having a match with Orange Cassidy, and all of the other opportunities I had with ROH and AEW, those were those opportunities that fell in my lap because my friend Will Washington was keeping me close, letting me know when opportunities came around.”

On the match that earned him an AEW contract: “I was just blessed that I was able to go and capitalize on every opportunity that was given to me, every chance that I got and it all led up to this moment, wrestling Eddie Kingston in of all places, Texas territory. The fans were hype, you know how we do it in Texas man, I believe that’s what me and Eddie Kingston delivered that night, a Texas barnburner.”

Bryan Keith is set to face Kyle O’Reilly this weekend on AEW Collision. This will be O’Reilly’s first match since June 2022.