Bryce Cannon Recalls Making AEW Debut, When He Found Out About It

Bryce Cannon made his AEW debut at a Dark: Elevation taping in July of 2022, and he recently looked back at the experience. Cannon appeared on the Wrestling Junkies Podcast and talked about making his debut for the company and more; you can check out highlights below (per Fightful):

On getting invited to come to the taping: “The first time I wrestled with AEW, it was in Savannah and I’d actually gotten the invitation to come. I will say I was super excited for that and everything, but I had been warned like, ‘Hey, they bring in a lot of extras, you’re not guaranteed anything.’ I didn’t have too high of hopes, but at the same time I was excited to just be there.”

On being asked to help out with a meet & greet: “4:30 rolls around and you see the extras huddling around the board, and my name was on the board to wrestle Dark Order. If you know anything, I did not wrestle Dark Order that night. I did get to wrestle, but it was not against Dark Order. I go grab my bag and I come back to the board, I look at the board and my name has been erased. It was just a gut wrenching feeling, everything just fell apart at that point. I put my bag back and then they asked me, ‘Hey, do you mind helping out with the FTR meet and greet?’ I was still happy to do it, it was FTR so I couldn’t complain that bad.”

On working the AEW Dark: Elevation taping: “So I’m the one taking pictures for the marks with the guys, so I got to shoot the shit with FTR, so that was pretty cool. As soon as we finished up with the meet and greet, I’m headed to the back and Jameson Ryan went ‘Hey bro you need to get dressed, they put us in a match. They just added us to a match to wrestle The Butcher, Blade and Angelico’, it starts in 15 minutes so I had to run to get ready. It was a very stressful situation, I had no time to get nervous. My girlfriend was like ‘Text me if you get something’ and so I’m like ‘Hey I got a match’ and that’s all I could tell her, I had to go and talk to the guys and everything like that. We were semi-main of Dark, so the arena was practically full. I was wrestling in front of 13,000 people and that was one of the coolest things.”