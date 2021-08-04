Bryce Remsburg Addresses Botched Finish in PAC vs. Trent Match

– The Zebra Talk Podcast recently interviewed AEW referee Bryce Remsburg where he discussed the botched finish for a match between PAC and Trent on the November 6, 2019 edition of Dynamite. Due to a “miscommunication,” Bryce Remsburg failed to count three when PAC hit Trent with the Black Arrow, even though Trent did not kick out. Below is an excerpt:

“In a very early Dynamite, I was part of a miscommunication. It happened to me on live television. It was a miscommunication, a finish was changed. I did not react in the moment. It was my fault. I first apologized to the talent, I apologized to all four EVPs [Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, & Cody Rhodes], and Tony [Khan] and Paul [Turner], Aubrey [Edwards], and [Rick] Knox because I felt like I let them down and let our squad down, which was a new squad at the time. It was a lot of ‘it happens, use it as a learning tool to make sure it doesn’t happen again.’ It hasn’t happened again. I’ve added layers of security into the way I talk to the talent and the way I do my matches to make sure it doesn’t happen again. I’m thinking about the time. It’s weird, I remember the arena, it was the Bojangles Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. I can picture everything, trying to find a closet and trying not to burst into tears. ‘This is it, they’re going to rip up my contract. I’M DONE FOR!’ Of course, that didn’t happen. There was a pay-per-view three days later and everything went fine.”