Bryce Remsburg Says He Got a Raise & Promotion From AEW During the Pandemic

Bryce Remsburg worked for AEW through the height of the pandemic, and he recently talked about how the company took care of him and others during the period. Remsburg spoke with Off the Top Rope Monday Night for a new interview and talked about how AEW kept things going for a lot of people during the lockdown period of the pandemic; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc).

On working for AEW during the pandemic: “It was a crazy bizarre time. I never missed a paycheck. I got a raise during the pandemic, I got a promotion during the pandemic. I’m very, very, very lucky Tony took very good care of us, and he takes a lot of pride to this day about making sure not only did we maintain our crew, we added to it during the pandemic.”

On Tony Khan keeping the roster employed and signing new names during the pandemic: “[He] kept a lot of people busy with jobs and such, and that’s not nothing, so forever there will be respect for that. It was weird and it was odd being in this empty amphitheater, but we were so fortunate to have an amphitheater we could perform in. Tony literally owns it, so that was a plus… The ones of us and the crew that were there then, we definitely have a bonding experience. Because we were in the trenches together.”