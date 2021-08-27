Bryce Remsburg Says He’s Signed With AEW For a Couple More Years

Referee Bryce Remsburg revealed the approximate length of his current AEW contract during his appearance on AEW Unrestricted. Remsburg was the guest on this week’s show and, per Fightful, revealed that he’s reupped with the company recently.

“Excalibur and I got hired the same day, August 1, 2019 and we exchange fun texts every August 1, ‘Happy hire-versary,'” he said. “It’s been ever since then. I have since re-upped for another couple of years. The travel portion part of the job became part of the package and I pretty much eat, breathe, and sleep All Elite.”