Bryce Remsburg Shares Story of Jon Moxley Talking Darby Allin Out Of Dangerous Move

In a post on Twitter, AEW referee Bryce Resmburg shared a story of Jon Moxley having to talk Darby Allin out of performing a dangerous move during their match on Dynamite last year.

He wrote: “I have been a wrestling fan for almost 30 years and I have never seen anyone with the explosiveness and snap that @DarbyAllin has. His matches are a sellout at the monitor for the Bryce demographic.That being said, I once sat in a locker room in Indianapolis and listened to Jon Moxley talk Darby out of a particularly dangerous move. JON MOXLEY talked someone out of a DANGEROUS move. “Not trying to squash anyone’s artistic vision, but sheesh” – Mox.”

