Bryce Rensberg Says AEW & Jeopardy! Crossover Project To Be Revealed Next Week
January 12, 2023 | Posted by
AEW is teaming up with Jeopardy! for a crossover project according to Bryce Rensberg, who says it will be announced next week. The AEW referee posted a photo of the Jeopardy! set and noted that he “visited” co-host Ken Jennings, writing:
“Thanks to the great @KenJennings for letting me come visit him at work this week.
Next Wednesday we unveil our @AEW x @Jeopardy crossover project.”
It isn’t currently known what the crossover will entail, whether an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! or some other marketing promotion.
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) January 11, 2023