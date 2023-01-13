Bryce Rensberg Says AEW & Jeopardy! Crossover Project To Be Revealed Next Week

AEW is teaming up with Jeopardy! for a crossover project according to Bryce Rensberg, who says it will be announced next week. The AEW referee posted a photo of the Jeopardy! set and noted that he “visited” co-host Ken Jennings, writing:

“Thanks to the great @KenJennings for letting me come visit him at work this week. Next Wednesday we unveil our @AEW x @Jeopardy crossover project.”

It isn’t currently known what the crossover will entail, whether an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! or some other marketing promotion.