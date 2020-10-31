wrestling / News
BT Sport Goes Behind the Scenes of WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov
October 31, 2020 | Posted by
– BT Sport released a No Filter WWE video, showing some behind the scenes footage for the NXT UK matchup between WALTER and Ilja Dragunov that took place on this week’s episode of NXT UK. WALTER successfully retained the NXT UK title in what is being called one of the most brutal matches in NXT UK history. You can check out that video below.
