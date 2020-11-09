wrestling / News

WWE News: BT Sport Hypes Undertaker Week For Next Week, Sony Sports Releases Undertaker Tribute Video

November 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE’s broadcast partners are going in hard on the 30 Days of the Deadman run up to Survivor Series, with BT Sport in the UK and Sony Sport in India promoting upcoming content. BT Sport posted to Twitter on Monday hyping up next week as Undertaker Week. The network will have Undertaker content from the 16th to the 22nd, leading up to the Deadman’s final farewell at Survivor Series:

– In addition, Sony Sports shared a tribute short film Raising Hands celebrating Undertaker’s fans as they promoted the Taker content set to appear on their network:

