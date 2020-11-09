WWE News: BT Sport Hypes Undertaker Week For Next Week, Sony Sports Releases Undertaker Tribute Video

– WWE’s broadcast partners are going in hard on the 30 Days of the Deadman run up to Survivor Series, with BT Sport in the UK and Sony Sport in India promoting upcoming content. BT Sport posted to Twitter on Monday hyping up next week as Undertaker Week. The network will have Undertaker content from the 16th to the 22nd, leading up to the Deadman’s final farewell at Survivor Series:

Man. Myth. Legend. Phenom. We're dedicating a whole week to @undertaker on BT Sport as we build to his 30th anniversary and final farewell to WWE. It's going to be emotional, it's going to be special 💜#UndertakerWeek | November 16-22 | #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/wrf76MJKnZ — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 9, 2020

– In addition, Sony Sports shared a tribute short film Raising Hands celebrating Undertaker’s fans as they promoted the Taker content set to appear on their network: