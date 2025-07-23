Bubba Ray Dudley Sets Up Rules For Rematch Between Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights

During last nigt’s episode of WWE NXT, things escalated backstage after Wren Sinclair lost to Blake Monroe. A heated argument broke out between Tavion Heights, Myles Borne, and Charlie Dempsey. Since Borne had already earned his freedom from Dempsey and the No Quarter Catch Crew, Dempsey told him to leave. But before Borne could walk away, Bubba Ray Dudley appeared and urged him to stay.

After briefly consoling Sinclair, Bubba turned his attention to Dempsey and Heights, reminding them that their last match ended in controversy when Sinclair threw in the towel for Heights. The WWE Hall of Famer then proposed a rematch. As before, if Heights wins, he earns his freedom. But this time, if Dempsey wins, Heights must remain with the group and he’ll lose the right to complain about it.

An exact date for the match was not provided.