Bubba Ray Dudley Praises Bianca Belair in the Royal Rumble, Why You Don’t Have to Win to Make a Name for Yourself

– On the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, former WWE Superstar and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) appeared on the show and shared his thoughts on Royal Rumble 2020. He praised Bianca Belair as the major standout star for the Royal Rumble. Below are some highlights.

Dudley on Bianca Belair and Charlotte winning the Rumble: “Two words, Bianca Belair. Boom, done. See ya. Listen, Charlotte won, and Charlotte, to me, is top of the food chain when it comes to the women. Charlotte, to me, better than some of the men. Seriously, Charlotte is the real deal because like Charlotte has been an athlete her whole life. Her level and athletic ability, to me, is superior and that’s what makes her so good. To be really, really good at what we do, you need some real athletic ability, and she had it her whole life. I remember Ric [Flair] telling stories about Charlotte with volleyball, soccer, whatever the hell she played, track and field, so you can see that she has balance. She has command of her athletic ability. I’m not shocked that Charlotte won. Kind of expected, right? She’s so damn good, but Bianca Belair, thirty-some-odd minutes in there. Star is not even the word. It. From the minute she comes out, from the walk, to the look, twirling her hair, she knows she has ‘it.” And if she knows she has ‘it,’ I know she has it.”

Bubba Ray Dudley on how you don’t need to win to make a name for yourself: “You don’t necessarily need to win to be the person that we’re talking about here. Like, I never needed to be in the main event. I just needed to be in the match that you’re talking about when you go home. And that’s always the way I looked at it. I’m on your show, and you’re asking me, ‘Women’s Royal Rumble. What stood out to you?’ Not the winner. Bianca Belair.'”

Dudley on why it didn’t matter where he was booked on the card: No, you put me one, you put me last, I’m stealing the show. Follow that. That’s the way I look at it. That’s the way me and D-Von always looked at it. It’s not ego. It’s not pomp and circumstance. It’s that drive. If I’m on the show, I’m giving it my all. What am I giving it my all for? Because if everybody paid for the best Dudley performance they can possibly get, and if you can’t follow it, that’s your fault.”

Dudley on Beth Phoenix’s performance: “Warrior. She’s a warrior, but I’m not shocked. Like everybody’s, ‘Oh my god! Beth!’ *Bubba shrugs* I’m not shocked. She’s a warrior. She’s, you know, real deal. She was busted open and just keeps going. I said on my show to my cohost, my cohost Dave LaGreca, I said, ‘If they were to even try to stop that,’ I think she would’ve just decked the referee, and that was it. She’s definitely a warrior and a ring general. It’s good to have her in there.”

His thoughts on Shayna Baszler: “I see a very bright future for Shayna Baszler. When I see Shayna, I see a ground and pound badass. When I see Bianca Belair, I see the WWE Superstar. And there’s a lot of other women there that really stand out. I mean you just brought up — I mean Rhea Ripley. Dude. Her look, her stature, her presence, she reminds me of — who was it in the last Mad Mad movie? Charlize Theron with that look? She just looks like a wasteland badass.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.