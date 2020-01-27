wrestling / News
WWE News: Bubba Ray Dudley Set For Next ‘The Bump’, MVP Reunites With John Morrison and Kelly Kelly, Kay Lee Ray On NXT Championship Name Change
– WWE has announced that Bubba Ray Dudley will appear on the next episode of The Bump on Youtube. This will be his first appearance on WWE-related programming since the Dudleys were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on 2018.
– In a post on Twitter, Kay Lee Ray spoke out against fans who think WWE’s decision to drop the ‘women’s’ label from her NXT UK Championship is confusing.
She wrote: “Seeing a few comment about dropping the ‘women’ from the championship name and how some people could find it a tad confusing.
Solution = Walter can call his the ‘NXT UK Mens Championship’.
If he doesn’t like it. I’ll fight him for it. I’M NO FEERT!!!”
— KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) January 26, 2020
– MVP had a Smackdown 2009 reunion backstage at the Royal Rumble, meeting up with John Morrison and Kelly Kelly.
