The Bucks, Page, Cody, Scurll, & Omega Now Going By ‘The Elite’

On his cruise, Chris Jericho recorded an episode of Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc) with The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, and Kenny Omega. The group as a whole has been shedding their Bullet Club affiliation, and confirmed that going forward, they will just be “The Elite.”

Matt Jackson on The Origin of the Elite: “Myself, Kenny Omega and my brother, we attacked AJ Styles and called ourselves ‘The Elite’ of Bullet Club,” Jackson said. “In the beginning it was a subgroup of the Bullet Club and we had a lot of fun, we decided to start a traveling vlog of May of [2016], called Being the Elite. After awhile, Nick, Kenny, and I realized there’s only so many times we can show us going through airport security. So, we should probably introduce some new characters. Obviously, our first choice was to pick our friends from our unit, Bullet Club, because naturally we travel with these guys, we hang out with these guys, and we do basically everything together.”

On The 6 of Them Being The Elite Going Forward: “For a long time now, it seems like everybody kind of excluded [The Elite] and we got called ‘The Being the Elite Guys,’ ‘BTE Guys,’ or ‘The Elite,'” Jackson said. “It’s not like I’m going to make this crazy announcement because it just feels natural, right? I think everyone on the ship can agree, it’s not just Kenny, me, and Nick as The Elite, we’re all elite. So, from this very day forward, why don’t we just call all of us The Elite?”