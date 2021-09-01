Buddy Matthews Apologizes For Offending With His ‘Freedom’ Tweet

Yesterday marked the end of Buddy Matthews’ non-compete clause from WWE, and to celebrate his ‘freedom’, he posted a message saying that “It’s here #freeagent”. That would been fine, but he also included a photo of cuffed hands breaking chains, which drew criticism. The image, the first one you can find when you google “freedom”, was seen by some as Buddy associating his situation with slavery.

He ended up deleting the tweet and apologizing, changing his intended message to the second image on the google search, birds escaping a cage.

He wrote: “My apologies for the tweet I posted earlier today if it offended you. It wasn’t my intention AT ALL! And FAR from what I intended it to mean! deleted the the tweet. Once again. My apologies!”