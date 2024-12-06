Buddy Matthews Doesn’t Pay Attention To Speculation Of Possible WWE Return

Buddy Matthews doesn’t give much thought to speculation that he might be making a return to WWE. Matthews spoke with Wrestle Radio Australia and was asked about if the speculation, which has been floating around the internet in recent months, affects his performances and immediately dismissed the notion.

“It doesn’t impact anything,” Matthews said (per Fightful). “It’s.. anything that is on Insta, Twitter, or what’s it called? X, X? I don’t even use it. It’s just called negative to me. Like there is nothing positive on that. It’s just where people can honestly feel better about — It doesn’t do anything positive in the world. This is my perception of it. So, the ideas of listening to people talk contracts and you can speculate, but when you’re putting it on a forum to try and generate either a negative, because you’re trying to generate a negative reaction regardless, because it’s not ever put in a positive way. You’re just trying to get people on your side.”

He continued, “So, it doesn’t affect me because I don’t even look at it. The performance doesn’t affect that because i have a job that needs to be done. So, the speculation is fine, but it doesn’t affect me. I guess it’s a long thing. But, yeah, I need to get that thing out that what people say and how they determine it and what they want to put out, that doesn’t, like, it’s in one area. It’s look and move past. I feel like a lot of people on Twitter think that they have enough power and they’re trying to generate a reaction. But to be fair, no one’s giving a s**t.”