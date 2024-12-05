Buddy Matthews Has a Match With Kazuchika Okada In Australia On His Wishlist

Buddy Matthews is down for a match with Kazuchika Okada in his home country of Australia. AEW Grand Slam 2025 is set to take place in the country, and Matthews spoke on the Downunder The Ring Podcast about the event and what he would like to do for the event.

“So I feel like [a match for the Trios Titles] would be cool,” Matthew said (per Fightful). “Because I do believe that we are probably the best trio on the planet when it comes to that. Our win record says that too. But I feel like what we did with the Trios Titles, when we held them, was probably the most significant they were, and we tried to elevate it by doing the Open Houses and stuff. Like, we tried to put our own little flare on it. But then again, that would be cool to do here, but I feel like matches that people would want to see, and he may have a title then, who knows? I feel like me and Will is a match that people want to see. That would be cool.”

He continued, “But then you go, I think me and Okada here would be awesome. I wrestled him in New Japan. We were the peaks. He’s Japan’s guy, I was Australia’s guy. So, like, let’s do that. That would be cool. Okada vs. Buddy in Australia would be pretty cool on paper, absolutely.”