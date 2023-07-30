wrestling / News

Buddy Matthews: ‘Never Question If I Give You My All’

July 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Buddy Matthews AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

As noted, Andrade El Idolo defeated Buddy Matthews in a Ladder Match last night on AEW Collision to regain possession of his entrance mask. During the match, it looks like Matthews hurt his shoulder, and he had to get it popped back into place by a ringside medical official. Matthews commented on the clip on social media, which you can see below.

Buddy Matthews wrote in response to the clip, “Never question if I give you my all.” Matthews is currently a member of the House of Black and one third of the AEW Trios Champions alongside Malakai Black and Brody King.

