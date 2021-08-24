Buddy Matthews On Creating His Post-Release Vignettes, Using EC3’s Team

Buddy Matthews has been teasing his next move with a series of vignettes, and he discussed putting them together during a recent appearance. The former Buddy Murphy did a virtual signing for the Asylum Wrestling Store and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On putting the vignettes together: “I definitely put a lot of effort into it. I wrote it and directed it, pretty much myself. I had some help from the guys that did a lot of EC3’s stuff. They helped me put it together. I wrote it and was very hands-on with it. I had a vision and they helped me bring that vision. It’s entertainment.”

On his goal with them: “I wanted to bring a different light of entertainment even though with pro wrestling, I can’t get in a wrestling ring just now, if I can bring some sort of entertainment and get people talking and start creating a story and narrative, that’s what entertainment is about. It was exciting for me to make and it makes me excited for the future for myself, knowing I have such a support system (of fans) who enjoyed what I put out.”