Buddy Matthews On Not Getting Time Off in WWE, The Company’s Issues With Long-Term Storytelling

In an interview with Forbes, Buddy Matthews spoke about his time in WWE and revealed that the company gave him thirty days off total during his eight years there. Here are highlights:

On wrestling Kazuchika Okada this weekend: “It’s definitely up there. I feel like it’s kind of in the same ballpark as when I wrestled Roman [Reigns]. That match that I had with Roman was the coming-out party of the introduction of me to the WWE Universe, so this is going to be the coming-out party outside of that to introduce me to the people who don’t know or haven’t followed my career in WWE.”

On WWE’s issues with long-term storytelling: “Let’s use an action movie for an example. It’s not explosions and bombs going off and guns getting shot the entire two-and-a-half ours. You have to have dips in it. And I feel like that was their thing is they never wanted to have dips and those slow points to let it kind of sit and let people digest. It was constantly ‘move, move, move, move…’ If I gave you a rundown of my stories and gave you the dot-points, you’d be like ‘that happened? That’s awesome, it sounds good.’ But when there’s weeks and weeks and a lot of disconnects, the story doesn’t get put together how we actually viewed it. I just feel like they don’t let stuff sit there and move progressively. It either sits in the same spot and it’s on repeat, and we get over it and we get bored with the situation or there is no sitting there it’s like ‘we’re going to do this…’ and when you think it’s about to get to the big explosion, it [doesn’t]. It’s like, in a movie reference, if we start off with a big bang at the start and the bad guy dies halfway through the movie.”

On recent WWE releases and seeing the positive in time off: “But everyone gets fired eventually. Austin was fired, Hogan was fired, everyone gets fired eventually. Obviously we want long-lasting careers and to set ourselves up. You look at the board and they’ve hoarded everyone and then they’re throwing everyone out at once. So that sucks, but everyone is going to get fired one day. But, at the same time, it’s happened to me and it was like a weight off my shoulders. I’m excited for the future and I can finally do stuff that I wanna do. I haven’t been to Australia in three years because I couldn’t get time off. It shouldn’t be that way. It shouldn’t be that way at all. Not like I’m against it—I wanted to work—but it should also be a thing where I can go home to visit my family. I’ve probably been home, in the last eight years, for 30 days.”