wrestling / News
Buddy Matthews Shares Pic Of Himself In Walking Boot
Buddy Matthews has given an update on his status following reports of an injury, showing his foot in a walking boot. It was reported last week that Matthews suffered an ankle injury at AEW Grand Slam Australia. Matthews appeared to confirm that in a post to his Instagram Stories, which you can see below courtesy of Fightful’s Colin Tessier.
In the post, Matthews shows his left foot in a walking boot and refers to himself as “like 1/2 Iron Man.”
No word on how long Matthews may be out of action. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Matthews for a quick and full recovery.
On his Instagram, Buddy Matthews posted a picture in which he can be seen in a walking boot. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4aMFIEcTZ9
— Colin Tessier (@ct_2110) February 27, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Addresses the Passing of Miss Elizabeth, Taking Responsibility for What Happened to Her
- Note on Entrance Stage for WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto
- Lex Luger Discusses Working With DDP on His Physical Therapy, Credits Bret Hart for Royal Rumble 1994
- Tommy Dreamer Explains Where The Rock & Cody Rhodes Went Wrong