Buddy Matthews Shares Pic Of Himself In Walking Boot

Buddy Matthews has given an update on his status following reports of an injury, showing his foot in a walking boot. It was reported last week that Matthews suffered an ankle injury at AEW Grand Slam Australia. Matthews appeared to confirm that in a post to his Instagram Stories, which you can see below courtesy of Fightful’s Colin Tessier.

In the post, Matthews shows his left foot in a walking boot and refers to himself as “like 1/2 Iron Man.”

No word on how long Matthews may be out of action. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Matthews for a quick and full recovery.