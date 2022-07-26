Buddy Matthews Reacts to WWE Raw Segment With Rhea Ripley & Aalyah Mysterio

– As previously reported, Rhea Ripley returned last night on WWE Raw, helping The Judgment Day attack the Mysterios. Aalyah Mysterio was also there and got in Ripley’s face, but Ripley shoved her away. Former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler, Buddy Matthews, also commented on the segment via Twitter.

Matthews wrote on last night’s Rhea Ripley segment with the Mysterios, “I’ll let them fight for my custody in a ladder match!” Rhea Ripley later responded with a gif tweet showing a person climbing up a ladder, which you can also see below.

Back in 2020, Matthews was involved in an onscreen angle with Seth Rollins and the Mysterios, including an in-storyline romance with Aalyah. Matthews has previously been rumored to be in a relationship in real life with Rhea Ripley, though it’s not yet been confirmed.

Buddy Matthews was released by WWE in June 2021. He signed with AEW earlier this year.