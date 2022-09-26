Buddy Matthews Seemingly Comments On Recent Rumors With A GIF

It has been rumored that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW, with a report today noting that he “wants to go back to WWE“. However, the House of Black member may be denying those reports with his latest post on Twitter. He shared a GIF of Elaine from Seinfeld repeating the word “fake.” He didn’t elaborate on what exactly was fake.

The rumors started after an appearance at an independent event in which he said, much like the recently departed Malakai Black, that he needed to “go away for a while” to “recalibrate.”