Buddy Matthews Signs With AEW, Debuts On Dynamite

Buddy Matthews is All Elite, signing with AEW and making his debut on tonight’s Dynamite. Matthews made his debut on tonight’s show, appearing after the lights went out while Malakai Black and Brody King were attacking Penta and PAC. He first teased opposing Black and King but then joined them in attacking Death Triangle. You can see clips from the segment below.

After Matthews’ appearance, Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Matthews had signed with the company: