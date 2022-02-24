wrestling / News
Buddy Matthews Signs With AEW, Debuts On Dynamite
Buddy Matthews is All Elite, signing with AEW and making his debut on tonight’s Dynamite. Matthews made his debut on tonight’s show, appearing after the lights went out while Malakai Black and Brody King were attacking Penta and PAC. He first teased opposing Black and King but then joined them in attacking Death Triangle. You can see clips from the segment below.
After Matthews’ appearance, Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Matthews had signed with the company:
Welcome to @AEW, @SNM_Buddy!
Buddy Matthews is #AllElite! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0bWyl5pXTb
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 24, 2022
Do we have a new member of the #HouseOfBlack?!
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/KS6Xjo7WEN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
HOLY S**T! Is that Buddy Matthews?! @SNM_Buddy#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/PhxdHMFJIV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
