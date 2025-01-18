Buddy Matthews Files Trademark For ‘Hell Hounds’

Fightful reports that on January 17, AEW’s Buddy Matthews filed to trademark the term ‘Hell Hounds’ for advertising and entertainment services. This comes not long after Brody King filed to trademark the term ‘Hounds of Hell’.

Advertising services, namely, promoting the goods and services of others; organizing fairs for commercial and advertising purposes; providing a searchable website featuring the goods and services of other vendors

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer