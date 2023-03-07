Buddy Matthews Wants to Win the All-Atlantic Title to Defend It in Australia

– During a recent interview with The Amin Show ahead of AEW Revolution, House of Black member Buddy Matthews discussed his title aspirations for AEW and more. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I said in another interview that the North Atlantic title [AEW All-Atlantic Championship], you know, I’ll take that, and I’ll defend it in Australia. I will go to Australia, and I will defend it. I will go to Japan, and I will defend it. Let me take that to the indie scene; I will defend it … I think Malakai deserves, you know, to go for that world title. The AEW world title on Malakai Black … Then you have Brody King, who should be in there tearing it up with [Powerhouse] Hobbs. Should be in there tearing it up with Samoa Joe for the TNT title or whatever title. You know, he is that guy.”

At AEW Revolution, the House of Black defeated The Elite to capture the AEW Trios Titles.