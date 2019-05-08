wrestling / News
WWE News: Buddy Murphy Calls Out Ali, Women’s Match Changed on Smackdown
May 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Buddy Murphy hit the stage to call out Ali during a commercial break for tonight’s Smackdown. You can see the video below of Murphy, who has yet to make his Smackdown in-ring debut, coming out and sahing that he knows Ali won’t win at Moneyh in the Bank because he’s destroyed the cruiserweight division, including Ali, during his time on 205 Live:
– As Wrestling Inc notes, the six-woman tag match pitting Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose against Carmella, Bayley and Ember Moon didn’t happen as originally advertised. Instead, Rose and Deville defeated Carmella and Moon. No word on why the match was changed.
More Trending Stories
- Rhyno on His Plan to Leave WWE After His Contract Expires in July, Says He Turned Down Bigger Contract Because He Didn’t Want to Stay Home
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero Having a Nasty Blade Job at Judgement Day 2004, Says Vince McMahon Hated It
- Jim Ross Reflects on Smoking Weed with Bobby Heenan in WWE, They Used ‘Chocolate Cake’ as Their Code Word for Pot
- Davey Boy Smith Jr Thought Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Attacker Could Have Been Enzo Amore