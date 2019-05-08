WWE News: Buddy Murphy Calls Out Ali, Women’s Match Changed on Smackdown

– Buddy Murphy hit the stage to call out Ali during a commercial break for tonight’s Smackdown. You can see the video below of Murphy, who has yet to make his Smackdown in-ring debut, coming out and sahing that he knows Ali won’t win at Moneyh in the Bank because he’s destroyed the cruiserweight division, including Ali, during his time on 205 Live:

– As Wrestling Inc notes, the six-woman tag match pitting Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose against Carmella, Bayley and Ember Moon didn’t happen as originally advertised. Instead, Rose and Deville defeated Carmella and Moon. No word on why the match was changed.