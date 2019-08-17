wrestling / News
Buddy Murphy Challenges Daniel Bryan To A Match On Smackdown, Two Other Matches Set
– As he did with Roman Reigns when attacked by him last week, Buddy Murphy has challenged Daniel Bryan to a match for this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. Bryan has yet to reply, so WWE has yet to make the match official at this. Two matches that are official are two King of the Ring first round matches, with Kevin Owens vs. Elias and Andrade vs. Apollo Crews. There are two more King of the Ring matches set for the Smackdown side (Ali vs. Buddy Murphy, Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin), but they haven’t been announced for this Tuesday’s episode.
Last week on #SDLive, @WWERomanReigns and I went face to face & left it all in the ring. If @WWEDanielBryan has an issue with me, he can meet me in the same place I met Roman! Challenge issued.
— Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) August 17, 2019
On the #SDLive side of things, @WWEApollo will go one-on-one with @AndradeCienWWE! #KingOfTheRing https://t.co/PWPiNvUo5w pic.twitter.com/3ZrtRanznJ
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2019
And finally, @FightOwensFight will have retribution on his mind when he collides with @IAmEliasWWE in the first round of the #KingOfTheRing Tournament! #SDLive https://t.co/lPwV5G6TeF pic.twitter.com/5Kaa4lo2nj
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2019
