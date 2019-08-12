wrestling / News
Buddy Murphy Challenges Roman Reigns to Match on Smackdown Live
– Buddy Murphy declared on his Twitter account earlier today that he’s challenging Roman Reigns to a match tomorrow night on Smackdown Live. You can check out his tweet below.
Buddy Murphy wrote, “Been saying for months I want an opportunity to show what I can do. What do I get? A cheap shot and an attack during what could’ve been a GREAT #SummerSlam match. I’m not waiting… I’m challenging @WWERomanReigns to a match tomorrow on #SDLive. GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT!”
Been saying for months I want an opportunity to show what I can do. What do I get? A cheap shot and an attack during what could’ve been a GREAT #SummerSlam match. I’m not waiting… I’m challenging @WWERomanReigns to a match tomorrow on #SDLive. GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT!
— Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) August 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Being On TV For the Shockmaster’s Debut, Making WCW Debut as The Chain Gang
- Jim Ross Recalls Meeting Harley Race For the First Time, Referring Race vs. Dory Funk Jr. In an NWA Title Match
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Announcing Chris Jericho’s WWE Signing Before His WCW Contract Had Ended
- Matt Riddle Says He Had a Tense Interaction With Goldberg at SummerSlam